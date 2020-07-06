U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:43s - Published 4 days ago

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-day increases in new cases while Montana and Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Appearing on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday - Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration - said the trend was worrisome.

"The most concerning trend right now is that as we see the cases fall in the Sun Belt, they're picking up in other parts of the country, particularly across the Midwest and the west and particularly in rural parts of the country.

And that's a big concern because those parts of the country probably have less health care resources to keep up with the epidemic.

They don't have the same kinds of hospitals and same kinds of resources to deal with an epidemic like this." Many of the new cases in Iowa are in the counties that are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which are holding some in-person classes.

More than six months since the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing with the number of people being tested falling in recent weeks.