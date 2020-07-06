Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:43s - Published
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States topped 6 million on Sunday, as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-day increases in new cases while Montana and Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Appearing on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday - Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration - said the trend was worrisome.

"The most concerning trend right now is that as we see the cases fall in the Sun Belt, they're picking up in other parts of the country, particularly across the Midwest and the west and particularly in rural parts of the country.

And that's a big concern because those parts of the country probably have less health care resources to keep up with the epidemic.

They don't have the same kinds of hospitals and same kinds of resources to deal with an epidemic like this." Many of the new cases in Iowa are in the counties that are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which are holding some in-person classes.

More than six months since the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing with the number of people being tested falling in recent weeks.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Midwestern United States Midwestern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America

3/20: CBSN AM

 Historic flooding cripples Midwest; Formerly homeless student heading to dream school
CBS News

3/19: CBSN AM

 Deadly floods wreak havoc in Midwest; At least one dead, several injured in bus crash
CBS News

1/31: CBSN AM

 Deadly polar vortex slams the Midwest; celebrities make waves with new fashion trend from Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh
CBS News
Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love' [Video]

Trump making Kenosha trip to 'increase love'

[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of Jacob Blake's death, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

Scott Gottlieb Scott Gottlieb American physician and conservative health policy analyst

ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation"

 This week we sat down with Jacob Blake's attorney Benjamin Crump, DHS' Chad Wolf, and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on August 30, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, Blake Family attorney Ben Crump and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with..
CBS News

Gottlieb says "full approval" of coronavirus vaccine for general population unlikely before 2021

 Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says a widely available vaccine is "really a 2021 event."
CBS News

Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, August 30, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Iowa Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America

Iowa farmers hit by perfect storm of bad weather and trade battles

 Farmers in Iowa are on the front lines of U.S. policy battles, from trade to climate change. On top of that, there's frustration because this fall's harvest has..
CBS News

Iowa GOP defends holding caucuses in 2020 as some state Republican parties cancel primaries

 In less than 12 weeks, the presidential primary season officially begins. While it's expected to be a fierce contest on the Democratic side, some states are..
CBS News

Bernie Sanders faces criticism from Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden

 Senator Bernie Sanders is facing criticism from former opponent Hillary Clinton and current opponent Joe Biden ahead of the Iowa caucuses. CBS News political..
CBS News

Iowa Democrats investigate caucus issues as Buttigieg holds slight lead

 While there is no official winner of the Iowa caucuses yet, with 71% of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Senator Bernie Sanders...
CBS News

Joni Ernst, in Close Senate Race, Repeats a Debunked Coronavirus Theory

 The Iowa senator’s comments echoed a false claim, spread by President Trump over the weekend, that deaths from Covid-19 have been inflated.
NYTimes.com

University of Iowa University of Iowa Public research university in Iowa City, Iowa, United States


North Dakota North Dakota State in the United States

U.S. court orders shutdown of Dakota Access pipeline [Video]

U.S. court orders shutdown of Dakota Access pipeline

A U.S. District Court on Monday ordered Energy Transfer LP to shut and empty the largest pipeline from the North Dakota shale oil fields within 30 days, in a big win for the Native American tribes who have fought the line's route across a crucial water supply. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Idaho Idaho State in the United States

From bathrooms to ball fields, transgender rights advance in wake of Supreme Court ruling

 Federal judges from New York to Florida to Idaho have cited the Supreme Court's ruling in June to justify expanding LGBTQ rights beyond the workplace.
USATODAY.com
Meet Mr Mayhem, the paddle boarding goat [Video]

Meet Mr Mayhem, the paddle boarding goat

An Idaho goat has a thing for paddle boarding, according to his owner AlyssaKelley. She calls him Mr Mayhem and Alyssa says paddle boarding is among thelist of his activities, along with hiking and riding in the car.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Besides Lacking Beds, Eleven US States Face Critical Shortage Of ICU Medical Professionals [Video]

Besides Lacking Beds, Eleven US States Face Critical Shortage Of ICU Medical Professionals

As COVID-19 infections surge, health care professionals across the US are struggling to keep up with the demand for personal protective equipment. But according to UPI, a new report reveals that in 11 states, there's a shortage of intensive care unit doctors to take care of non-COVID-19 patients, too. This week's update shows that Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Washington all could face a shortage of intensivists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
The Ice Cream Flavors Each U.S. State Craves Right Now [Video]

The Ice Cream Flavors Each U.S. State Craves Right Now

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! According to the Huff Post, to celebrate the occasion, Google shared a list of the most uniquely searched ice cream flavors, in every American state within the last week. Popular flavors include Peach, Vanilla, and even Boba. Here are the most searched, in some states: 1. Arizona ― Bubble Gum 2. Arkansas ― Peach 3. California & Hawaii― Boba 4.Connecticut ― Peaches and Cream 5. Delaware ― Blueberry 6. Florida ― Mango 7. Idaho ― Vegan Cherry 8.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

Coronavirus live updates: First death linked to motorcycle rally; CDC: Vaccine could be ready by November; more colleges alter reopening

 First death linked to the Sturgis biker rally reported in Minnesota. United Airlines furloughs. Universities alter plans. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus live updates: United Airlines to furlough 16K workers; Iowa State, San Diego State universities alter plans; 185K US deaths

 First death linked to the Sturgis biker rally reported in Minnesota. United Airlines furloughs. Universities alter plans. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
USATODAY.com
Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed [Video]

Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed

The first known Covid-19 death stemming from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been reported. The health department stated the death happened in Minnesota following the 10-day rally. Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis. Sturgis has a population 7,000 most days of the year, reports CNN. As bikers came from all over, it's difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

First COVID-19 death linked to massive Sturgis biker rally; cases reported across the nation

 A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has died from COVID-19, a health official said Wednesday.
 
USATODAY.com

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

New report blames administration mismanagement, Gilead monopoly for shortages of COVID-19 drug

 A new report says some hospitals around the country did not get enough of a critical drug used for COVID-19 patients. The FDA approved the drug, Remdesivir, for..
CBS News

'Coming into their own': FDA approval of liquid biopsy tests puts early, less invasive cancer detection in broader reach

 The liquid biopsy tests that allow for early cancer detection aren't brand new, but the federal approvals make them more accessible and affordable.
USATODAY.com
McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine [Video]

McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published

Emergency COVID-19 vaccines will have to convince a skeptical public

 Photo by Paul Chinn / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, Sandra Quinn asked hundreds of Americans if they’d..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 162 live updates | Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike in cases

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.88 million, death toll crosses 8,50,000.
Hindu - Published

"We're definitely not prepared": Concerns raised about Africa's coronavirus readiness

While there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa yet, the continent is bracing for the...
CBS News - Published

US nears 6 million cases of coronavirus

US nears 6 million cases of coronavirus WASHINGTON: The United States neared six million coronavirus cases on Sunday, nearly a quarter of the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this

GuthrieAardvark

Richard RT @SenWarren: Over 6 million people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 & 180,000 have died. Instead of expanding testing, PPE, & contact… 1 minute ago

LineCrossed

Mickey Gene💙🇦🇺 RT @TeamPelosi: Today, we registered 6 million confirmed cases of #coronavirus infection among the American people and we are slated to sur… 2 minutes ago

ElMonstruoIlust

ElMonstruoIlustrado SenWarren: Over 6 million people in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 & 180,000 have died. Instead of expanding tes… https://t.co/azdimStAvF 2 minutes ago

Rebecca70359442

Rebecca Williams U.S. coronavirus cases pass 6 million amid rise in Midwest https://t.co/SSvbXajtM0 2 minutes ago

Pristinereg

vlad d' impaler RT @jewishaction: Trump's sadistic immigration policy is actually *spreading* coronavirus. 6 million cases and nearly 200,000 deaths (and c… 2 minutes ago

Rebecca70359442

Rebecca Williams The US just topped 6 million coronavirus cases in about 7 months. What happens next is up to you, Birx says https://t.co/SRL9AKxFPM 2 minutes ago

Selwyn28634456

Selwyn U.S. coronavirus cases pass 6 million amid rise in Midwest https://t.co/A1vlZWXIth 3 minutes ago

Selwyn28634456

Selwyn The US just topped 6 million coronavirus cases in about 7 months. What happens next is up to you, Birx says https://t.co/DZWe8yGwOo 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nandan Nilekani: How to vaccinate a billion people | On The Record [Video]

Nandan Nilekani: How to vaccinate a billion people | On The Record

Once the mission of developing a vaccine for Covid-19 is accomplished, India is staring at another Herculean task - administering the vaccine on more than a billion people. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:10Published
Indian hospital overcrowded as COVID-19 cases soar [Video]

Indian hospital overcrowded as COVID-19 cases soar

Footage shows an overcrowded hospital in New Delhi, India, on August 30, as the country battles surging numbers of Covid-19 patients. The video was recorded at the government-run Safdarjung..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
India set to take second place in known COVID cases [Video]

India set to take second place in known COVID cases

India's novel coronavirus infections rose to almost 3.8 million on Wednesday, as states continued to relax rules on movement despite the surge in cases. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published