U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

"The most concerning trend right now is that as we see the cases fall in the Sun Belt, they're picking up in other parts of the country, particularly across the Midwest and the west and particularly in rural parts of the country.
And that's a big concern because those parts of the country probably have less health care resources to keep up with the epidemic.
They don't have the same kinds of hospitals and same kinds of resources to deal with an epidemic like this." Many of the new cases in Iowa are in the counties that are home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, which are holding some in-person classes.
More than six months since the World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing with the number of people being tested falling in recent weeks.
[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: Despite calls from local officials to reconsider the visit to the Midwestern city as emotions are still running high in the wake of Jacob Blake's death, President Donald Trump on Monday said he still plans to make the Kenosha trip. Gavino Garay has the story.
A U.S. District Court on Monday ordered Energy Transfer LP to shut and empty the largest pipeline from the North Dakota shale oil fields within 30 days, in a big win for the Native American tribes who have fought the line's route across a crucial water supply. Yahaira Jacquez has more.
An Idaho goat has a thing for paddle boarding, according to his owner AlyssaKelley. She calls him Mr Mayhem and Alyssa says paddle boarding is among thelist of his activities, along with hiking and riding in the car.
As COVID-19 infections surge, health care professionals across the US are struggling to keep up with the demand for personal protective equipment. But according to UPI, a new report reveals that in 11 states, there's a shortage of intensive care unit doctors to take care of non-COVID-19 patients, too. This week's update shows that Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Washington all could face a shortage of intensivists.
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! According to the Huff Post, to celebrate the occasion, Google shared a list of the most uniquely searched ice cream flavors, in every American state within the last week. Popular flavors include Peach, Vanilla, and even Boba. Here are the most searched, in some states: 1. Arizona ― Bubble Gum 2. Arkansas ― Peach 3. California & Hawaii― Boba 4.Connecticut ― Peaches and Cream 5. Delaware ― Blueberry 6. Florida ― Mango 7. Idaho ― Vegan Cherry 8.
The first known Covid-19 death stemming from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been reported. The health department stated the death happened in Minnesota following the 10-day rally. Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis. Sturgis has a population 7,000 most days of the year, reports CNN. As bikers came from all over, it's difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally.
White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.
Once the mission of developing a vaccine for Covid-19 is accomplished, India is staring at another Herculean task - administering the vaccine on more than a billion people. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder..
