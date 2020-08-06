Coronavirus in numbers: Global cases top 25 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million,according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The Government said41,499 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive forCovid-19 as of Thursday, an increase of nine on the day before.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Just 18 days after the US marked 150,000 lives lost from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the death toll surpassed 170,000. Johns Hopkins University data says more than 5.4 million people have been infected and 170,052 have died. Worryingly, COVID-19 is still spreading rampantly, but there is less testing available. At the same time, the testing that is available is returning high positivity rates.
India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, biggest single day jump of record 95,735 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number..