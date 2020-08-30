Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Global cases pass 25 million as India records record spike

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Coronavirus: Global cases pass 25 million as India records record spike

Coronavirus: Global cases pass 25 million as India records record spike

The global caseload has just topped 25 million, but protests against confinement measures keep growing in Europe and around the world.View on euronews


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Global coronavirus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

India has set the record for the highest single-day rise in cases as the country prepares to ease...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukCBC.caKhaleej Times


Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Sunday

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday as India marked a worldwide record for...
CBC.ca - Published

India records highest daily increase in virus cases globally

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Sunday registered a record new 78,761 coronavirus cases, the highest...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsZee NewsKhaleej TimesWorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The countries with the most COVID cases [Video]

The countries with the most COVID cases

The number of positive #coronavirus tests has reached 25 million, with staggering figures reported in the US, India and Brazil.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:37Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Global cases top 25 million [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Global cases top 25 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million,according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The Government said41,499 people had died in the UK within 28 days of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has a talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published