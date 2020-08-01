Oregon makes Nate Bittle's final four schools

|
Horse.
Big news today.
The final four schools in the running for landing the five-star, central point recruit.
(topic key) in a tweet this morning, bittle shared with the basketball world four west coast teams where he is considering continuing his basketball career.
Gonzaga, u-c-l-a and arizona all crack the final four in the bittle bracket.
And local ducks fans can get excited because oregon rounds out the comet's list.
And there's a common theme in this final four.
(take nate key) nate bittle says, "all the schools i picked, um, they all fit my style of play.
Um, they've all coached bigs that can shoot block shots, uh, finish inside.
And a lot of their offense goes through their bigs."
Going to a school where the coaches had experience with a similarly skilled player was top on the list for bittle when looking at schools.
He mentioned to me this morning that it was a bit stressful at first, but his family
