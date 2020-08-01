Oregon makes Nate Bittle's final four schools

The Crater High School standout and top 10 recruit in the nation announced the four schools he's considering playing college basketball.

Big news today.

The final four schools in the running for landing the five-star, central point recruit.

(topic key) in a tweet this morning, bittle shared with the basketball world four west coast teams where he is considering continuing his basketball career.

Gonzaga, u-c-l-a and arizona all crack the final four in the bittle bracket.

And local ducks fans can get excited because oregon rounds out the comet's list.

And there's a common theme in this final four.

(take nate key) nate bittle says, "all the schools i picked, um, they all fit my style of play.

Um, they've all coached bigs that can shoot block shots, uh, finish inside.

And a lot of their offense goes through their bigs."

Going to a school where the coaches had experience with a similarly skilled player was top on the list for bittle when looking at schools.

He mentioned to me this morning that it was a bit stressful at first, but his family