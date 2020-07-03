Global  
 

Chris Whitty: We have probably reached the limit of what we can do

England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, warned the nation had"probably reached near the limit or the limits" of what can be done to reopensociety, meaning trade-offs may be needed to allow pupils to return toclassrooms next month as planned.

Professor Graham Medley, a member of theScientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said ministers might have toconsider closing pubs in England in order for lessons to start again nextmonth.


Chris Whitty Chris Whitty British physician and epidemiologist

Graham Medley Professor of Infectious Disease Modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine


