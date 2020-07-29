Global  
 

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This report was produced by Jonah Green.

0
[U.S. President Donald Trump, saying:]: “We’re looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok...” President Donald Trump said late Friday (July 31) he would sign an executive order to ban TikTok in the United States, ratcheting up the pressure on the Chinese owner to sell the popular short-video app.

The move would be the culmination of U.S. national security concerns over the safety of the personal data on TikTok, which is handled by Chinese company ByteDance.

Frantic negotiations took place on Friday between the White House, ByteDance and potential buyers of TikTok, including Microsoft.

ByteDance agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok in a bid to save a deal with the White House, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday (August 1).

Sources told Reuters that under the new proposal, ByteDance would exit completely and Microsoft would take over TikTok in the United States – and be in charge of protecting all U.S. user data.

Neither the White House nor ByteDance responded to a request for comment.

As relations between the United States and China deteriorate, the app has emerged as a flashpoint in the dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

It was not immediately clear what authority Trump had to ban the app, how it would be enforced and what legal challenges it would face.

ByteDance’s concession will test whether Trump’s threat to ban TikTok is a negotiating tactic or whether he is intent on cracking down on a social media app that has up to 80 million daily active users in the United States.




TikTok: US general manager Pappas says app 'here for the long run'

 US General Manager Vanessa Pappas defends the Chinese-owned app as President Trump threatens to ban it.
BBC News

Alienated by Trump, Suburban Voters Sour on G.O.P. in Battle for the House

 House Republicans are on the defensive in suburban strongholds as voters reject President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and calls for racial justice.
NYTimes.com

Trump still defers to Putin, even as he dismisses US intelligence and the allies

 Written by David E. Sanger On the eve of accepting the Republican nomination for president four years ago, Donald Trump declared that he would pull out of NATO..
WorldNews

TikTok: How would the US go about banning the Chinese app?

 There are several options, from preventing the app being downloaded, to blocking the firm's servers.
BBC News

Trump's TikTok ban, Hurricane Isaias, NHL's return: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump may sign an order to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S., Isaias heads toward Florida and more news to get your weekend started.
USATODAY.com

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things, we have a couple of options. We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," he said. Trump added that he would sign an executive order and take action as soon as Saturday. In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on TikTok application. The ban on access to TikTok was being considered over privacy concerns, Pompeo had added. Video-sharing application TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance. Recently, India had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, WeChat and Helo. Most of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies. The apps were banned with a view of threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published
Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok [Video]

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok

US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video servicepopular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined the two. A twin service,Douyin, is available for Chinese users. TikTok’s fun, goofy videos and ease ofuse has made it immensely popular, and US tech giants like Facebook andSnapchat see it as a competitive threat. But its Chinese ownership has raisedconcerns about the censorship of videos, including those critical of theChinese government, and the potential for sharing user data with Chineseofficials.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman retires, cites 'bullying' by Trump after impeachment testimony

 Vindman cited intimidation and bullying from the White House for his decision to retire. He will retire at the lower rank of lieutenant colonel instead of..
USATODAY.com

Trump tells reporters he will ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

 President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he plans on banning popular social media application TikTok in the US. According to..
WorldNews
'Cautiously optimistic US could have Covid vaccine by 2020 end': Anthony Fauci [Video]

'Cautiously optimistic US could have Covid vaccine by 2020 end': Anthony Fauci

Top US epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci said that he is cautiously optimistic about Covid-19 vaccine. Fauci said the vaccine for Covid-19 may be available by the end of the year. Appearing before a House panel investigating the nation's response to the Covid pandemic, Fauci expressed 'cautious' optimism that a vaccine would be available, particularly by next year. Phase 3 clinical trial of a vaccine discussed by Fauci began on Monday. Federal health authorities under direction from the White House are carrying out a plan to manufacture 300 million doses of a vaccine on a compressed timeline. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious disease official. He informed that a quarter-million people have expressed interest in taking part in studies of experimental vaccines for the coronavirus. Nearly 250,000 people have registered on a government website to take part in vaccine trials, he added. However, not all patients who volunteer to take part in clinical trials are eligible to participate. The trial for vaccine to be conducted at nearly 100 research sites and it is expected to enroll around 30,000 volunteers. US has over 4.6 million cases of Covid-19, the highest in the world. Over 155,000 people have died in America so far due to the infection.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:21Published

White House and Congress Clash on Relief Plan as Jobless Aid Expires

 President Trump and Democrats blamed each other for the lapse of $600-per-week federal unemployment benefits, risking further economic pain and a voter backlash..
NYTimes.com

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [Video]

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs [Video]

'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told his supporters in Texas that his administration "ended" an Obama-era rule intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation in suburbs. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Microsoft said to be in talks to buy TikTok in US

 NEW YORK: Microsoft is exploring an acquisition of TikTok’s operations in the US, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified..
WorldNews

Microsoft Is Shutting Down Cortana On Multiple Devices, Including iOS and Android

 At Microsoft's Ignite conference in late 2019, the company said it was planning to shut down its standalone Cortana mobile apps as it refocuses on business..
WorldNews

Microsoft Said to Be in Talks to Buy TikTok, as Trump Weighs Curtailing App

 The discussions come as TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company is under scrutiny by the White House and lawmakers.
NYTimes.com
Microsoft launches Family Safety app on iOS and Android for digital safety [Video]

Microsoft launches Family Safety app on iOS and Android for digital safety

Tech giant Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app, designed to help protect a family's digital and physical safety. The new screen time and parental controls app help you customize your kids' web access and balance healthy screen times. The application is available on iOS and Android. With the help of the Family Safety app, one can use web and search filters to block adult content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites with either allowed or blocked websites list. This feature helps in maintaining healthy digital habits and works in a tight concert with the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows, Xbox, and Android.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

