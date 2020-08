Surf builds as Hurricane Isaias approaches South Florida

South Florida saw a mix of sun, clouds, gusty winds, building surf and a few quick showers as Hurricane Isaias drew nearer to the coast.

Video shot in Delray Beach in Palm Beach County on Saturday (August 1) shows sea turtle nests dangerously close to the surf.

The nests will be destroyed if the ocean inundates them.

Some nests, nestled up near the dunes are in the safest position for survival.

Video also shows a kiteboarder cruising through the waves, among other scenes.