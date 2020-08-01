Global  
 

The Gift That Keeps On Giving? Trump-Loving Grandma Gives Up Protester Grandson To Cops
A huge fan of US President Donald Trump has done her patriotic part in proving that justice is a dish best served cold.

Newser reports the identity of a bomb-throwing protester in Portland, Oregon, remained obscure until someone claimed to know him.

It was none other than Karla Fox, the 'Trump-loving grandma' of 18-year-old Gabriel 'Rico' Agard-Berryhill.

Fox says she ID'd her grandson by the olive-colored vest she bought him with the word 'ICONS' on it.

I love him to death.

He knows I am against those riots bigtime.

He chose his poison.

Karla Fox Tweet

