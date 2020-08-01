Kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Isaias
Surfers and kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Hurricane Isaias.
Rain, wind move into Boynton BeachBands of heavy rain hit Boynton Beach on Saturday evening ahed of Isaias.
Surfers Ride The Waves In Deerfield Beach Ahead Of Tropical Storm IsaiasCBS4's Ty Russell reports on the early effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in Deerfield Beach
Lake Worth Beach Feeling The Early Effects Of Tropical Storm IsaiasCBS4's Ted Scouten is in Lake Worth Beach feeling the early effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.