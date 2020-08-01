Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Isaias
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Isaias

Kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Isaias

Surfers and kite surfers enjoy the waves at Juno Beach ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rain, wind move into Boynton Beach [Video]

Rain, wind move into Boynton Beach

Bands of heavy rain hit Boynton Beach on Saturday evening ahed of Isaias.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24Published
Surfers Ride The Waves In Deerfield Beach Ahead Of Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Surfers Ride The Waves In Deerfield Beach Ahead Of Tropical Storm Isaias

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the early effects of Tropical Storm Isaias in Deerfield Beach

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:55Published
Lake Worth Beach Feeling The Early Effects Of Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Lake Worth Beach Feeling The Early Effects Of Tropical Storm Isaias

CBS4's Ted Scouten is in Lake Worth Beach feeling the early effects of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:29Published