Brassic Trailer

Brassic - Trailer (Official) - Plot synopsis: Vinnie, a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder, and Dylan, his razor-smart best mate, are inseparable and utterly co-dependant.

But Dylan's girlfriend Erin might just shake things up for good with her plans to leave town and start a new life for herself and her kid, Tyler.

Dylan is faced with the impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can't live without.