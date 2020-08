James Bond THE SPY WHO LOVED ME movie Clip - Let’s try reverse… that’s backwards.

“Let’s try reverse… that’s backwards.” Bond (Roger Moore) and Amasova (Barbara Bach) try and escape in Jaws’ van in THE SPY WHO LOVED ME (1977).

Director Lewis Gilbert remembers getting a crick in his neck on the first day of filming with Richard Kiel, because the actor was so tall.

“He was a remarkable size, but like all giants, he was sweet and charming and a real pussycat.”