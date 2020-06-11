Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHL's Dumba makes speech on racism, kneels during U.S. anthem as league returns to play
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:54s - Published
NHL's Dumba makes speech on racism, kneels during U.S. anthem as league returns to play

NHL's Dumba makes speech on racism, kneels during U.S. anthem as league returns to play

NHL player Matt Dumba makes speech on racism then kneels for U.S. anthem as league returns to play Stanley Cup qualifiers

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mathew Dumba Mathew Dumba Canadian ice hockey defenceman

Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba kneels during anthem after giving anti-racism speech

 Speaking in Edmonton before a playoff game, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said, "Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it."
USATODAY.com

National Hockey League National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league

NHL is back: Best of the Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round

 NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round gets underway in Toronto and Edmonton.
USATODAY.com

Trump's TikTok ban, Hurricane Isaias, NHL's return: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump may sign an order to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S., Isaias heads toward Florida and more news to get your weekend started.
USATODAY.com
NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada [Video]

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season August 1 with Stanley Cup tournament at venues in Toronto and Edmonton

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published
Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals practice session for first time since March [Video]

Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals practice session for first time since March

Star winger Alex Ovechkin takes to ice for Washington Capitals practice session for first time since March as NHL continues on path to resume season

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Minnesota defenceman Matt Dumba kneels for U.S. anthem as NHL returns

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel for a national anthem...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NHL Sets July 10 Training Camp Date [Video]

NHL Sets July 10 Training Camp Date

The league has now set July 10 as the precise date for the start of Phase 3.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:57Published