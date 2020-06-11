NHL's Dumba makes speech on racism, kneels during U.S. anthem as league returns to play

|
Mathew Dumba Canadian ice hockey defenceman
Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba kneels during anthem after giving anti-racism speechSpeaking in Edmonton before a playoff game, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said, "Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it."
National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league
NHL is back: Best of the Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying roundNHL's Stanley Cup playoffs qualifying round gets underway in Toronto and Edmonton.
Trump's TikTok ban, Hurricane Isaias, NHL's return: 5 things to know this weekendTrump may sign an order to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S., Isaias heads toward Florida and more news to get your weekend started.
NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada
Ovechkin back on ice at Capitals practice session for first time since March
