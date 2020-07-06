The Shadow Of Violence movie clip - There's One Thing Left To Do Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:55s - Published 2 minutes ago The Shadow Of Violence movie clip - There's One Thing Left To Do The Shadow Of Violence movie clip - There's One Thing Left To Do - Plot synopsis: In the dark underbelly of rural Ireland, ex-boxer Douglas “Arm” Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis, Hunter Killer) has become a feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family. When his ruthless employers order him to kill for the first time, his loyalties are tested in this powerful thriller costarring Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) and Ned Dennehy (“Peaky Blinders”). Director Nick Rowland Writers Joe Murtagh Actors Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar, Ned Dennehy Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 41 minutes 0

