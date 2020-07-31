SpaceX Crew Dragon Departs ISS Carrying NASA Astronauts Toward Florida & Home
NASA astronauts depart space station aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft headed back to Earth
Mayur Gadakh RT @DDNewslive: #SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station with two US astronauts on board
https://t.co/B… 4 minutes ago
Isabella RT @Space_Station: Watch live now on @NASA TV as the #LaunchAmerica crew, with @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug, aboard @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavo… 6 minutes ago
Will Kendall RT @thesheetztweetz: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour departs the International Space Station, in orbit above South Africa.
Demo-2 with NASA… 10 minutes ago
DD News #SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station with two US astronauts on board… https://t.co/PndoW3xJFc 47 minutes ago
SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth TodayDoug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been aboard the ISS since May 31, when they blasted off from Cape Canaveral in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley are expected to go back inside the..
NASA's Perseverance rover launches to Mars - when will it land?NASA’s Perseverance Rover began its long journey to Mars this week by successfully launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a ULA Atlas V rocket. It now begins its seven-month journey to..
Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting)Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed.