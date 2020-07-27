Hemsoth Holds One-Shot Lead Heading into Day Two of City Tournament

The washington wizards..

3 ???back here in the fort, day one of the men's city golf tournament at coyote creek... ???conditions weren't great, but a lot of guys played well... that includes joe hayden... has finished in the top three four times in this tournament..

Could this be the year he finally gets it done?

Birdies 15 on his way to a one-under round of 71... ???staying on 15... this guy has also come so close in the past... former bishop dwenger star logan ryan... takes advantage of the par five with a birdie of his own... he finishes the day at two- under...???two shots back of the lead, which belongs to this guy... travis hemsoth fires a four-under 68... you see him with the birdie on 17... hemsoth is your sole leader after day one..

So here's where things stands heading into sunday..because of a lengthy rain delay, the group that went off late today will have to finish the first round before they can begin the second round..hemsoth and the rest of the leaders are scheduled