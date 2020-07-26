Global  
 

Thousands of Germans protest against coronavirus restrictions
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Thousands of Germans protest against coronavirus restrictions
Demonstration ended by police over non-adherence to health rules.
Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures

Germany has been easing lockdown measures since late April but social-distancing rules remain in place, as does a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops.View on euronews

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions (photos)

 BERLIN (AP) — Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the..
Coronavirus: Thousands protest in Germany against restrictions

 Demonstrators march though Berlin, saying face masks and other measures violate their rights.
News24.com | Thousands of Germans protest against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of people have marched in Germany's capital to protest against measures imposed to stem the...
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions

Thousands of people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.View on euronews

Crowds return to Bangkok bus stations as Thailand eases lockdown for public holiday [Video]

Crowds return to Bangkok bus stations as Thailand eases lockdown for public holiday

Thousands of Thais crowded bus stations and airports for the holiday getaway as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions. Footage from the Mo Chit station in Bangkok shows the long queues stretching..

Crowds fill bus stations in Bangkok for weekend holiday getaway as lockdown eases [Video]

Crowds fill bus stations in Bangkok for weekend holiday getaway as lockdown eases

Thousands of Thais crowded bus stations and airports for the holiday getaway as the country eases Covid-19 restrictions. Footage from the Mo Chit station in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday night (July..

