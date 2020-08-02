Tahir Raj Bhasin Gets Candid About Upcoming Films '83, Looop Lapeta And Much More

After winning hearts as Derek in Chhichhore, the handsome and very versatile Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to impress the audience with '83 and Looop Lapeta.

In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, the actor opened up about portraying the character of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in the sports drama, working with Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu, and spilled the beans on his upcoming web series.