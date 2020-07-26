Hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor claims 86 lives, 25 arrested

Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah, once the centre of social life, has now become a 'source of cancer'. "Sewerage treatment plants are not working in the city, the toxic water flows into Buddha nullah water body, the massive inflow of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the water body in recent years has now turned it into a source of disease like cancer," said a NGO worker, Jaswant Singh. "The toxic flows into river Sutlej, which is one of life line of Ludhiana city," the NGO worker added. The river Sutlej, which originates from Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, flows through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The mayor of Ludhiana City, Balkar Singh Sidhu informed, "Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, himself watching out the cleaning project of Buddha Nullah water body. I hope, it will become the old and clean water body again as it was earlier."
Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure. People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid. Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers. They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence. Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people. Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice. Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours. They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:37Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 % to 16.75 %. The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut. Kejriwal added that the move will help Delhi's economy. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by the chief minister. He said there was a serious challenge of reviving the economy of Delhi but it will be achieved together with cooperation of people. Kejriwal also said the he will connect with several industry groups and experts soon over video conferencing to discuss more ways to revive Delhi’s economy. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:58Published
Markets in Delhi are loaded with varieties of rakhis and sweets ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival. COVID-19 precautions are also being undertaken both by the shopkeepers and customers. One of the shopkeepers in Karol Bagh said, "We are taking all precautionary measures and also maintain hygiene. Our staffs are wearing gloves and masks; we are maintaining social distancing at the shop. So people are coming but many are staying back in fear."
From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far. The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread. The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus. Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1. However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published