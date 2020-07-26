Global  
 

Hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor claims 86 lives, 25 arrested
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s - Published
In a major crackdown, spurious liquor has so far claimed 86 lives in three districts of Punjab including Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur.

As the tragedy is unfolding, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25.

Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur at 11.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab government to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI.

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Punjab hooch tragedy: 25 arrested; 7 officials, six cops suspended as death toll reaches 86

 Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered the suspension of seven Excise & Taxation officers & Inspectors along with two DSPs and SHOs.
DNA

India toxic alcohol: Dozens die in Punjab poisoning

 Police make arrests and confiscate supplies of bootleg alcohol which killed at least 86 people.
BBC News

Punjab hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 38, eight arrested for supplying spurious liquor

 Seven arrests were made on Friday in over 40 raids conducted by five teams led by senior officers while one person was arrested from Tarsikka in Amritsar on..
DNA

Tarn Taran Sahib Tarn Taran Sahib Town in Punjab, India

At least 21 dead after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab's 3 districts, CM orders magisterial probe

 The deaths took place in Punjab's Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran districts since Wednesday night. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a..
DNA

Gurdaspur Gurdaspur City in Punjab, India


Amarinder Singh Amarinder Singh 15th and current Chief Minister of Punjab, India

