Hooch tragedy: Spurious liquor claims 86 lives, 25 arrested

In a major crackdown, spurious liquor has so far claimed 86 lives in three districts of Punjab including Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Gurdaspur.

As the tragedy is unfolding, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25.

Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur at 11.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked Punjab government to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI.