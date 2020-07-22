Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
William Barr: Trump's faithful protector – and a danger to democracy?William Barr was hungry. “Mr Chairman, could we take a five-minute break?” the attorney general asked Jerry Nadler of the House of Representatives’..
WorldNews
The Gift That Keeps On Giving? Trump-Loving Grandma Gives Up Protester Grandson To Cops
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Homeland Security Reassigns Official Whose Office Compiled Intelligence on JournalistsBrian Murphy’s office compiled reports of protesters and journalists who were covering the Trump administration’s response to unrest in Portland last month.
NYTimes.com
Hundreds peacefully protested in PortlandMore than a thousand protesters gathered in Portland, Oregon on Friday for another night of demonstrations against racial injustice in the US. Friday night's..
USATODAY.com
George Floyd man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
Rookie cop seeks change from within
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:39Published
Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contenderCalifornia congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..
USATODAY.com
'Emmett Till was my George Floyd,' John Lewis says in posthumous New York Times op-edThe late Rep. John Lewis published an op-ed in the New York Times Thursday morning, the day of his funeral service in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota
Umbrella Man: Minneapolis suspect linked to white supremacistsThe man was pictured smashing the windows of an AutoZone store in the city during protests.
BBC News
Minneapolis says racist biker started the US riotsRemember that white guy who carried an umbrella as he smashed a store’s windows in Minneapolis while someone’s video camera rolled, two months ago as George..
WorldNews
Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Police forces experiment with gun-mounted cameras
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this