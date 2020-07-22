Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests

Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests

Artists have been using paint and other media to capture the weeks of sometimes violent protests in Portland, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

William Barr: Trump's faithful protector – and a danger to democracy?

 William Barr was hungry. “Mr Chairman, could we take a five-minute break?” the attorney general asked Jerry Nadler of the House of Representatives’..
WorldNews
The Gift That Keeps On Giving? Trump-Loving Grandma Gives Up Protester Grandson To Cops [Video]

The Gift That Keeps On Giving? Trump-Loving Grandma Gives Up Protester Grandson To Cops

A huge fan of US President Donald Trump has done her patriotic part in proving that justice is a dish best served cold. Newser reports the identity of a bomb-throwing protester in Portland, Oregon, remained obscure until someone claimed to know him. It was none other than Karla Fox, the 'Trump-loving grandma' of 18-year-old Gabriel 'Rico' Agard-Berryhill. Fox says she ID'd her grandson by the olive-colored vest she bought him with the word 'ICONS' on it. I love him to death.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Homeland Security Reassigns Official Whose Office Compiled Intelligence on Journalists

 Brian Murphy’s office compiled reports of protesters and journalists who were covering the Trump administration’s response to unrest in Portland last month.
NYTimes.com

Hundreds peacefully protested in Portland

 More than a thousand protesters gathered in Portland, Oregon on Friday for another night of demonstrations against racial injustice in the US. Friday night's..
USATODAY.com

George Floyd George Floyd man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Rookie cop seeks change from within [Video]

Rookie cop seeks change from within

[NFA] A look at one rookie police officer from Detroit, and a student advocate from New York City, who vow to help reform policing from within. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:39Published

Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contender

 California congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..
USATODAY.com

'Emmett Till was my George Floyd,' John Lewis says in posthumous New York Times op-ed

 The late Rep. John Lewis published an op-ed in the New York Times Thursday morning, the day of his funeral service in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Umbrella Man: Minneapolis suspect linked to white supremacists

 The man was pictured smashing the windows of an AutoZone store in the city during protests.
BBC News

Minneapolis says racist biker started the US riots

 Remember that white guy who carried an umbrella as he smashed a store’s windows in Minneapolis while someone’s video camera rolled, two months ago as George..
WorldNews
Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary [Video]

Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar represents Minneapolis, Minnesota in congress. She is facing a stiff primary challenge from lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux. Melton-Meaux raised an absurd $3.2 million in the second quarter of this year to Omar’s $471,000. Omar represents a sizable Jewish community in her district. She has been the face of multiple national controversies for her perceived use of coded anti-Semitic language.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Police forces experiment with gun-mounted cameras [Video]

Police forces experiment with gun-mounted cameras

Amid demands for more police transparency after the killing of George Floyd, U.S. police departments are experimenting with a new way of capturing potentially deadly moments: putting small cameras on their guns. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:32Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

world_news_eng

World News RT @euronews: Artists have been using paint and other media to capture the weeks of sometimes violent protests in Portland, sparked by the… 4 minutes ago

euronews

euronews Artists have been using paint and other media to capture the weeks of sometimes violent protests in Portland, spark… https://t.co/ykJaqZ7QV0 8 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests https://t.co/g4tU1iXdwl https://t.co/jWfzJpSpWI 10 minutes ago