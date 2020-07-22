Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests

The Gift That Keeps On Giving? Trump-Loving Grandma Gives Up Protester Grandson To Cops



A huge fan of US President Donald Trump has done her patriotic part in proving that justice is a dish best served cold. Newser reports the identity of a bomb-throwing protester in Portland, Oregon, remained obscure until someone claimed to know him. It was none other than Karla Fox, the 'Trump-loving grandma' of 18-year-old Gabriel 'Rico' Agard-Berryhill. Fox says she ID'd her grandson by the olive-colored vest she bought him with the word 'ICONS' on it. I love him to death.

