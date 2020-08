Salmonella Outbreak Traced To Red Onions From Calif. Sickens Hundreds In Dozens Of States Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 minute ago Salmonella Outbreak Traced To Red Onions From Calif. Sickens Hundreds In Dozens Of States A Salmonella outbreak that has impacted dozens of states has been traced back to red onions from Bakersfield, Calif. Amy Johnson reports. 0

