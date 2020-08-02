Global  
 

Actor Wilford Brimley Dies In Utah
Actor Wilford Brimley has died.

He was 85.

According to CNN, Brimley died while hospitalized in St.

George, Utah.

He was on dialysis and was receiving treatment there for medical problems. Known for his resplendent walrus mustache, Brimley appeared on television shows, Quaker Oats ads, and the films "Cocoon," "The Natural" and "The Thing." He also appeared in commercials for the American Diabetes Association, where he used his raspy baritone to urge people to check their blood sugar often.

Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust.

He said what he meant and he meant what he said.

He had a tough exterior and a tender heart.

He was one of a kind.

Lynda Bensky Manager for Wilford Brimley

