'Vocal for Local': Florists make eco-friendly rakhis in Lucknow



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India People pay last respects to UP Minister Kamal Rani in Kanpur



People on August 2 paid their last respect to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun at Bhairav Ghat crematory. Kamal Rani passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences to the UP Minister through his twitter handle. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in



Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15 Published on January 1, 1970

Raksha Bandhan Annual ritual originating from the Indian Subcontinent Sisters flock to markets to buy rakhis in Hyderabad



Hyderabad market was busy ahead of Raksha Bandhan. According to shop owner, sale of the rakhis is comparatively low due to COVID-19. Rakshabandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Specially-abled woman in HP makes rakhis with pine leaves



In a bid to promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a self-dependent woman is making rakhis using traditional materials. Specially-abled woman is making the rakhis using pine leaves. People will be celebrating Rakshabandhan on August 03. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published on January 1, 1970