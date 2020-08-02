Global  
 

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico.

Capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft.

Astronauts homecoming was also first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years.

Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30.

SpaceX, NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

 Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico. This was the first..
SpaceX crew prepares for splashdown

 The Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts is headed for the agency's first ocean splashdown in 45 years.
SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to..
Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years

Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years. The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on Sunday, after a 19-hour journeyfrom the International Space Station.

SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coast

 Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
 
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 5 p.m. Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 5 p.m. Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its journey back to Earth, SpaceXsaid. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history on May 30 when theybecame the first people to launch into low-Earth orbit on a commercialspacecraft that was built by SpaceX. Their mission, named Demo-2, also markedthe first time Nasa launched astronauts from US soil in nine years.

