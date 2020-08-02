SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
SpaceX, NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsTwo NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico. This was the first..
USATODAY.com
SpaceX crew prepares for splashdownThe Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts is headed for the agency's first ocean splashdown in 45 years.
CBS News
SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to..
CBS News
Nasa astronauts return to Earth after first splashdown in 45 years
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
SpaceX American private aerospace company
SpaceX 's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashes down off Florida coastAstronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spent a little over two months on the International Space Station.
USATODAY.com
Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 5 p.m. Update
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47Published
Doug Hurley American astronaut
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office
Crew Dragon Demo-2 Crewed mission operated by NASA and SpaceX
Florida State in the southeastern United States
'Call Donald Trump, Please': White Supremacist Ends Up In Chokehold In Florida Restaurant
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Epic Fail: Florida Man Tries DIY Grand Theft Auto
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources