Video: Isaias to bring lighter rain, strong wind gusts to eastern Massachusetts Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:27s - Published 21 seconds ago Video: Isaias to bring lighter rain, strong wind gusts to eastern Massachusetts The heaviest rainfall is expected to be off to the north and west of New England. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WINS 70 MILES AN HOUR -- ISAIASNEVER REGAINED HURRICANE STATUS,STILL TECHNICALLY A TROPICALSTORM.THE BEGINNINGS OF SHOWERS ALONGTHE COAST OF FLORIDA BUT NOTEVEN ANY REALLY HEAVY DOWNPOURS.THIS WILL LIFT ITS WAY NORTHWARDAND THE KEY IS THAT MORELAND ITMOVES OVER, THE LESSSTRENGTHENING IT CAN DO.THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTERSAYS IT’S GOING TO COVER LANDALL THE WAY ON OP OF US.SO THEY ARE SAYING MAXIMUMSUSTAINED WINDS OF 50 MILES ANHOUR, I WOULD HAVE TO QUESTIONTHAT BECAUSE I THINK IT’S GOINGTO BACK OFF.WE MAY GET DUSTS AT 50 BUT I’DDO NOT THINK WE WILL SEESUSTAINED WINDS.THAT’S AFTER MIDNIGHT OTUESDAY.ALL COMPUTER MODELS INDICATEIT’S GOING TO BE MOVING OVER THETOP OF US.REMEMBER THAT THE RAIN IS ON THESIDE AND THE WIND IS ON THESIDE.THIS IS THE POSITION WEDNESDAYNIGHT -- EXCUSE ME, TUESDAYNIGHT, EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING.AFTER MIDNIGHT IS WHEN WE WILLSEE IT CUTTING ACROSS THE STATE.AS IT LIFTS ITS WAY NORTHWARD,THERE’S A PLUME OF MOISTURE THATCOMES AHEAD OF IT.YOU WILL NOTICE THE HUMIDITY ANDWE WILL GET RAIN ON TUESDAY BUTTHE ACTUAL RAIN TRACKING OFF TOOUR WEST.THIS IS THE MAP AFTER MIDNIGHTWITH HEAVY DOWNPOURS.THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS ON THE SITEAND LIGHTER RAIN IS ON THEEASTERN SIDE.WE CAN USE SOME RAIN OUT OF THISONE.BUT WHAT ABOUT THE WINS?THE WINDS WILL RAMP UP A LITTLEBIT LATE ON TUESDAY BUT IN THISCASE, AS MUCH AS WE HAVE SEENWITH MANY TROPICAL SYSTEMS, THESTRONGEST WINDS COME AFTER ITPASSES THROUGH.YOU WILL SEE STRONG WINDS COMINGOUT OF THE SOUTH, NOT OUT OF THEQUESTION, THERE COULD BE ANISOLATED 60 MILE AN HOUR ONE ANDTHEN BACKING OFF QUICKLY.TWO TO FOUR INCHES SEEMS LIKELYBUT THERE MIGHT BE MORE THANTHAT.THE HEAVIEST RAIN TO THE WESTAND THE LESSER AMOUNTS WITH THEWIND WILL BE TO THE EAST.IT IS A WEAKENING SYSTEM BUTCERTAINLY SOMETHING WE WILL BEMONITORING AS WE HAD THROUGHTUESDAY.TUESDAY IS THE IMPACT WEATHERDAY.WEDNESDAY, I THINK IT IS WINDINGDOWN QUICKLY.BREEZY AND 86 DEGREES WITH LOTSOF SUNSHINE AND THE BEST PARTABOUT THE END OF THE WEEK ISTYPICALLY AFTER A TROPICAL STORMGOES THROUGH, THE SKY TURNSBLUE, THE UNITY DROPS AND WEWILL ENJOY T





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast



Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 3 hours ago Video: Storms moving into region before Isaias arrives



The tropical storm could bring some beneficial rain, as over 50% of Massachusetts is under moderate drought conditions. Credit: WCVB Duration: 03:27 Published 8 hours ago WBZ News Update For August 14, 2019



Travel order begins in Massachusetts; Marathon bomber's death sentence overturned; PMC Challenge; Hurricane Isaias could bring rain. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 03:22 Published 23 hours ago