Video: Storms moving into region before Isaias arrives

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STORM.KELLY ANN: YOU CAN ONLY IMAGINETHE DIFFICULTY THAT BRINGS AS WEARE SEEING THE IMPACTS OF ISAIAS, NOW MOVING INTO FLORIDA ATTHIS MOMENT, AND WE ARE SEEINGSOME REPORTS OF STRONG WINDGUSTS COME UP OVER 40 MILES PERHOUR, BUT ALSO ON THE RADARIMAGERY, YOU CAN SEE SOME OF THEOUTER BANDS STARTING TOCIRCULATE, MOVING THEIR WAY INTODAYTONA BEACH AND ALSO MOVINGDOWN IN A MORE WEAKENED FORMINTO THE MIAMI AREA.THE STORMS MOVING INTO DAYTONABEACH ARE BEGINNING TO PACK APUNCH AND -- AND WE ARE SEEINGTHE DEVELOPING -- WE ARE SEEINGTHE POTENTIAL -- THIS WILLFOLLOW A TRACK CLOSE TO THE EASTCOAST.YOU CAN SEE THAT WITH TROPICALSTORM ISAIAS, IT IS HOLDING ONTOTHAT TROPICAL STORM STRENGTH.THAT WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY HASPASSED, SO WE ARE NOT EXPECTINGIT TO STRENGTHEN AGAIN, BUT ITWILL HOLD ONTO SOME GOOD POWERAS IT MOVES UP THE FLORIDA COAST.EVEN THE STORM SURGE POTENTIALOF TWO TO FOUR FEET.WE ARE WANTING THE POTENTIAL FORLANDFALL, THIS IS THE LATESTPROJECTION WHICH IN -- WHICHINDICATES CHARLESTON MIGHT BE AHARD-HIT SPOT.I MENTIONED LAND BECAUSE THELAND IS GOING TO HELP TO WEAKENTHIS STORM BEFORE IT MOVESTOWARD US, AND THAT MEANS AS THESTORM APPROACHES US INTOWEDNESDAY, IT COULD BESIGNIFICANTLY WEAKENED AND MAYHAVE LESS TROPICALCHARACTERISTICS.THE LATEST PROJECTION DOES KEEPIT OVERLAND FOR US, SO THATMEANS THE LEFT SIDE OF THE TRACKSEE THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAINMOVING INTO PORTIONS OFNORTHWEST MASSACHUSETTS WHEREASIF YOU TRAVEL EAST, THAT IS THEPOTENTIAL FOR STRONGER WIND.YOU CAN SEE THE RAIN POTENTIAL-- FOR THE REST OF US, THISWOULD BE A BENEFICIAL RAIN, ASWE ARE SEEING OVER 50% OF THESTATE UNDER MODERATE DROUGHTCONDITIONS.WE ARE ALSO WATCHING THE WIND,AND THIS IS SOMETHING WE WILLHAVE TO PINPOINT AS WE GETCLOSER, BUT SOME OF THE MODELSINDICATING WIND GUSTS UP TO 60MILES PER HOUR WILL BE POSSIBLEWITH STRONG WIND OVERNIGHT,WEAKENING AS WE MOVE TOWARDWEDNESDAY AS THE STORM PULLSAWAY.WITH THIS TRACK, SOME LIGHTRAINFALL EXTENDING TO OUR AREAAS EARLY AS TUESDAY MORNING,WITH TROPICAL DOWNPOURS TUESDAYNIGHT AND PULLING AWAY ONWEDNESDAY.WE ARE SEEING THE START TOCONVERGE SOMEWHERE BETWEENALBANY AND BOSTON.THAT IS LOOKING MORE LIKELY.CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE NOW, 81WITH SHOWERS STARTING TO TAKESHAPE OUT TO OUR WEST.THIS IS GOING TO BE A HOT SPOTTODAY, MOVING WEST OF 91 WHEREWE COULD SEE SEVERETHUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTOUPSTATE NEW YORK AND WESTERNCONNECTICUT.MEANWHILE YOU CAN SEE EASTERNMASSACHUSETTS IN THE CLEAR WITHHIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER80’S AS THE STORMS TRY TO ROLLTHEIR WAY EASTWARD.WE ARE ALSO WATCHING STRONG HEATAND HUMIDITY FOR YOUR MONDAY.A HIGH NEAR 90.THAT HUMIDITY ON THE RISETUESDAY AS ISAIAS APPROACHE





