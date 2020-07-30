Inmates Describe Ordeal Inside San Quentin During Coronavirus Outbreak
Greg Morris was doing time in San Quentin State Prison for attempted murder when the coronavirus infiltrated the prison walls.
Speaking with KPIX 5's Allen Martin, Morris described conditions inside the Big House that he says were "terrible." (8-2-20)
State Orders San Mateo County Businesses Closed AgainAfter weeks of haircuts, nail appointments and gym workouts, a spike in COVID-19 cases is forcing more San Mateo County businesses to shut down. Da Lin reports. (8-2-20)
California surpasses 500,000 cases of COVID-19As California eclipses 500,000 cases of coronavirus, lawmakers in the nation's capital wrestle with possibly more stimulus money for Americans amid the pandemic.
Diabetic San Quentin Inmate Says He Was Released to Quarantine at Novato Hotel Without FoodA diabetic San Quentin inmate claims he was dropped off at a Novato hotel to quarantine for two weeks, only to be left stranded without any support or a single meal. Andrea Nakano reports. (7-31-20)