Inmates Describe Ordeal Inside San Quentin During Coronavirus Outbreak
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:37s - Published
Inmates Describe Ordeal Inside San Quentin During Coronavirus Outbreak

Inmates Describe Ordeal Inside San Quentin During Coronavirus Outbreak

Greg Morris was doing time in San Quentin State Prison for attempted murder when the coronavirus infiltrated the prison walls.

Speaking with KPIX 5's Allen Martin, Morris described conditions inside the Big House that he says were "terrible." (8-2-20)

