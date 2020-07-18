Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Rises to the Top of the Leaderboard on Day Two of City Tournament
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Ryan Rises to the Top of the Leaderboard on Day Two of City Tournament
Ryan Rises to the Top of the Leaderboard on Day Two of City Tournament
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

To win 9-2 ???from the diamond to the links... gorgeous day for golf out at coyote creek..

Round two of the men's city city tournament..???travis hemsoth came into the day with a one-shot lead... good start to his day here... on the par 4 10th, sticks the approach within 10 feet... but he couldn't convert the birdie putt..

Would have to settle for par on his way to a round of 75... ???staying on hole 10... heath peters started the second round in sole possession of second place, and had another solid outing on sunday... great speed on that long birdie putt... taps in for par... the former garrett high school star goes one under on the day... he stays in second place...???and he'll be chasing after this guy tomorrow... logan ryan with a nice little wedge shot into the green on 12... the bishop dwenger grad hit a lot of nice shots today... he fires a 69... now five-under for the tournament, and your sole leader heading into the final round... so with two rounds in the books, it's ryan leading the way at five under..peters right behind him at four under..purdue fort wayne standout callahan elzey had the round of the day on sunday... he shoots a 67 to vault himself into third..josh neal checks in at minus two... and hemsoth and two others are tied for fifth at one under..

Final round begins at 8 a.m.

Tomorrow..leaders are set to 3 tee off at 2:40..

Crocs that




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hemsoth Holds One-Shot Lead Heading into Day Two of City Tournament [Video]

Hemsoth Holds One-Shot Lead Heading into Day Two of City Tournament

Hemsoth Holds One-Shot Lead Heading into Day Two of City Tournament

Credit: WFFTPublished
Brothers Caught After Jumping From Burning Building [Video]

Brothers Caught After Jumping From Burning Building

GRENOBLE, FRANCE — Two young brothers aged ten and three escaped a burning building by jumping 33ft from a window after members of the public came to their rescue. The incident occurred in the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:51Published
Senk Sits Atop Leaderboard After Day One of Women's City Tournament [Video]

Senk Sits Atop Leaderboard After Day One of Women's City Tournament

Senk Sits Atop Leaderboard After Day One of Women's City Tournament

Credit: WFFTPublished