Ryan Rises to the Top of the Leaderboard on Day Two of City Tournament

Round two of the men's city city tournament..???travis hemsoth came into the day with a one-shot lead... good start to his day here... on the par 4 10th, sticks the approach within 10 feet... but he couldn't convert the birdie putt..

Would have to settle for par on his way to a round of 75... ???staying on hole 10... heath peters started the second round in sole possession of second place, and had another solid outing on sunday... great speed on that long birdie putt... taps in for par... the former garrett high school star goes one under on the day... he stays in second place...???and he'll be chasing after this guy tomorrow... logan ryan with a nice little wedge shot into the green on 12... the bishop dwenger grad hit a lot of nice shots today... he fires a 69... now five-under for the tournament, and your sole leader heading into the final round... so with two rounds in the books, it's ryan leading the way at five under..peters right behind him at four under..purdue fort wayne standout callahan elzey had the round of the day on sunday... he shoots a 67 to vault himself into third..josh neal checks in at minus two... and hemsoth and two others are tied for fifth at one under..

Final round begins at 8 a.m.

Tomorrow..leaders are set to 3 tee off at 2:40..

