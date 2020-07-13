'Sawan': Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday

On the occasion of the fourth Monday of the 'sawan' month, the Bhasma Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in the morning on July 27. The priests wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.
After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery. Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM. The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes. CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, devotees could not take 'darshan' of Lord Shiva on the pious month of 'Sawan' in Ranchi. Devotees at Ranchi's Pahari Mandir offered prayers from outside the temple. The Shiv bhakts also showed their dissatisfaction over restriction in temples due to COVID-19. 'Sawan' or 'Shrawan' month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
With the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases across the nation, priests have urged the devotees to offer prayers of Sawan from home. Sawan is considered to be one of the most auspicious months of the year dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh. The priests were seen wearing face masks and maintained social distancing while performing 'Aarti' and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. This year, 'Sawan' month began from on July 06 and it will end on August 03. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
2 people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on August 02 for allegedly killing their friend. According to the police, both the accused had lost Rs 2.50 lakh and therefore planned to steal the money from their friend's bank account. They ordered for a new ATM card and in order to make it operational they required the OTP which had to come on the friend's mobile phone. For getting the OTP, both the accused killed him. Later they took the OPT and withdrew Rs 20,000.
Congress leader PC Sharma on August 01 said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a self-made video, the former minister in Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves."
Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks. We are doing this to raise awareness as a part of our social duty." "Mask is the foremost measure to safeguard oneself from infection and Raigarh police has organised a mega awareness campaign named "Ek Rakshasutra mask ka" on 3rd August, Raksha Bandhan, to gift face masks to each other as mask is only 'Raksha sutra' during COVID," he further added.
In a bid to boycott Chinese goods and to become 'Aatmanirbhar', florists in Lucknow decided to make rakhis using flowers. Florists received an order of over 200 rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated country-wide on August 03.
On the third Monday of auspicious Sawan month, priests of Baba Baidyanath Temple preformed aarti and prayers of Lord Shiva. Most of the states are not allowing devotees to visit temples to contain spread of COVID-19. Priest of the temple prayed to Lord Shiva on behalf of the devotees by performing all the rituals. They also prayed for the well being of the world during the pandemic. Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple, also commonly referred to as the Baidyanath Dham, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India and is considered to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva.
On the occasion of the fourth Monday of the 'sawan' month, 'Shivalinga' at Baba Garib Nath Temple in Bihar's Muzaffarpur was decorated with 51,000 betel leaves on July 27. 101 kilograms of vegetables..
At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25. The interesting point is that this temple opens only once..