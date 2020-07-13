'Sawan': Priests perform 'Bhasma aarti' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday

Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh on August 03.

They also performed 'Aarti' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

'Bhasma aarti' was also performed in the early morning hours at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the last Monday.

This year, 'Sawan' month began on July 06 and it ends today.

Fasts are observed during the holy month.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.