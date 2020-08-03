John McCurry Is This Week's Hometown Hero

Touched thousands of lives.

People from showing a little kindness.... our hometown hero this week --- takes us to hopkins county -- where one man is on a mission to help his neighbors.... tonight--i share his inspiring story.

"it is very moving in my heart."

Sometimes it's easy to take the most basic necessities for granted--- "whenever we have, we get up in the morning and we have a meal we're very blessed."

But it's inside these doors at breaking bread ministries--where no one goes home hungry-- nat-"mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, crackers, beans, corn."

The mission---- is simple-- serving groceries to families in need from madisonville--and beyond--- "there's been a lot of people that have once had a good job, now don't have, and they find themselves in a different situation than maybe before so we're seeing new people come."

John mccurry started the outreach in 20-12---serving more than 41 thousand meals and counting --- "so somewhere between 700 to a 1000 people were sending groceries home to every month ."

Every third saturday of the month---a community becomes family--- "and we hear some hardship stories and so we just try to do our best to comfort them and to help them."

Since the pandemic--some changes had to be made--- including asking people to wait outside in their cars to pick up food--- the number of volunteers is currently limited as well---- in normal times--- mccurry's breaking bread ministry would serve hot meals inside---including to the youngest of us--- the outreach is able to buy groceries with the help of funds from other organizations and other charities---all of which help each other out-- "it is very rewarding to think whenever we get doe doing this on our particular saturday that we've helped someone."

Sometimes---all it takes is a bright idea--a big heart---and a helping hand---to change someones life for the better---"there is always a place, a means, to be able to help ."in madisonville, md, 44news.

