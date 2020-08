Tik Tok: Banned or bought?| Microsoft in talks to buy Tik Tok US| Oneindia News

Microsoft is in advanced talks to acquire the popular Chinese video app Tik Tok.

There were speculations about the same when a few days ago US President Donald Trump had spoken of banning the app, citing national security and data security concerns.

Microsoft is now exploring a deal with ByteDance to operate the Tik Tok service in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand #TikTok #Microsoft #ByteDance