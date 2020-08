President Trump moves forward with banning TikTok Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published 6 minutes ago President Trump moves forward with banning TikTok President Trump is moving forward with his plans to ban TikTok. An executive order states the app will be banned in 45 days unless it's sold by its Chinese parent company. 0

