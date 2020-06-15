Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Penn Sean Penn American actor, screenwriter, and film director

Russell Crowe Recalls the Promise He Made to Paul Giamatti's Dying Mom | THR News [Video]

Russell Crowe Recalls the Promise He Made to Paul Giamatti's Dying Mom | THR News

The actor also revealed that he believed he was going to be replaced with Sean Penn on 'L.A. Confidential'.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:49Published
Charlize Theron Sets The Record Straight Regarding Her Relationship With Sean Penn [Video]

Charlize Theron Sets The Record Straight Regarding Her Relationship With Sean Penn

In 2014 there was a buzz in the air that Charlize Theron and Sean Penn may have gotten engaged. According to CNN, Theron says its not true and is now trying to set the record straight. The actress appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show Monday and told Stern "I did not 'almost get married to Sean.'" Theron went on to say; "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated". Theron and Penn reportedly were an item until they split in 2015.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Charlize Theron denies she was engaged to Sean Penn [Video]

Charlize Theron denies she was engaged to Sean Penn

Charlize Theron has insisted she was "never going to marry" her ex Sean Penn.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Courteney Cox Courteney Cox American actress, producer, and director

Happy Birthday Courteney Cox: Monica Geller's best lines [Video]

Happy Birthday Courteney Cox: Monica Geller's best lines

The actress is adored by 'Friends' fans for her role as Monica Geller. So to celebrate Cox's 56th birthday, we're listing some of our favourite Monica quotes!

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:13Published

Beyoncé Beyoncé American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress

'Thank you Queen': Adele praises 'Black is King' while matching outfits with Beyoncé

 Adele is all here for Beyoncé's "Black is King" visual. The British artist shared a photo of herself to Instagram praising the project.
USATODAY.com

Beyoncé's 'Black is King' is the joyful anthem Black people need in 2020

 Beyoncé's "Black is King" visual album was released Friday and it was a necessary reminder for Black folks that we are worthy and important.
USATODAY.com

'Black is King': Beyoncé dedicates celebration of Black beauty, retelling of 'Lion King' to son

 Beyoncé continued her push toward equality with the release of her raw and honest visual album "Black is King" (out on Disney+ Friday).
USATODAY.com

Adele Adele English singer-songwriter

Kylie Minogue 'did an Adele' and re-watched her 2019 Glastonbury set [Video]

Kylie Minogue 'did an Adele' and re-watched her 2019 Glastonbury set

Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend Paul Solomons watched her Glastonbury set on TV last month, just like Adele did.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:11Published
Adele is 'pouring her heart and soul' into her new record [Video]

Adele is 'pouring her heart and soul' into her new record

Grammy-winning star Adele is ­"pouring her heart and soul" into her new album, according to an insider.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:47Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Adele shows off weight loss as she supports 'Queen' Beyonce [Video]

Adele shows off weight loss as she supports 'Queen' Beyonce

Adele showed off her seven stone weight loss as she supported "Queen" Beyonce.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:29Published
Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony [Video]

Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony

Sean Penn has married Leila George in a secret ceremony. The news has been revealed by Irena Medavoy

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Beyoncé's Visual Album 'Black Is King,' Billie Eilish's New Song 'My Future' & More Music News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:59Published