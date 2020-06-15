Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King

Charlize Theron Sets The Record Straight Regarding Her Relationship With Sean Penn



In 2014 there was a buzz in the air that Charlize Theron and Sean Penn may have gotten engaged. According to CNN, Theron says its not true and is now trying to set the record straight. The actress appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show Monday and told Stern "I did not 'almost get married to Sean.'" Theron went on to say; "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated". Theron and Penn reportedly were an item until they split in 2015.

