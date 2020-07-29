Global  
 

Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:55s - Published
[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]]
Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows east of Los Angeles

Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows east of Los Angeles

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:16Published
Spanish tourist season worst ever due to coronavirus pandemic

Spanish tourist season worst ever due to coronavirus pandemic

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:39Published
Italy remembers the victims of the Bologna Massacre 40 years on

Italy remembers the victims of the Bologna Massacre 40 years on

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published
New rail route connects Prague, Vienna and Budapest during pandemic

New rail route connects Prague, Vienna and Budapest during pandemic

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:30Published

Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positive

 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union home minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: India's case tally crosses 18 lakh, recoveries surge to 11.86 lakh

 The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The total..
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published
Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria records 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
Gov't backs NZ-style Vic virus shutdown

 Five million Melbourne residents have awoken under New Zealand-style 'stage four' COVID-19 restrictions that have been endorsed by the federal government.
