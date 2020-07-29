[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]]

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CDATA
[CDATA[Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows east of Los Angeles]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:16Published
[CDATA[Spanish tourist season worst ever due to coronavirus pandemic]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:39Published
[CDATA[Italy remembers the victims of the Bologna Massacre 40 years on]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:10Published
[CDATA[New rail route connects Prague, Vienna and Budapest during pandemic]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:30Published
Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae
Wonder why home minister chose private hospital, not AIIMS: Tharoor on Amit Shah testing Covid-19 positiveCongress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned Union home minster Amit Shah's choice of a private hospital over a government one after he tested positive for..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: India's case tally crosses 18 lakh, recoveries surge to 11.86 lakhThe number of Covid-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The total..
IndiaTimes
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarilal Purohit test positive
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:55Published
Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria records 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deathsThere has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS
Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deathsThere has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS
Gov't backs NZ-style Vic virus shutdownFive million Melbourne residents have awoken under New Zealand-style 'stage four' COVID-19 restrictions that have been endorsed by the federal government.
SBS
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources