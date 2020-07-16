Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia's Melbourne to close retail
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Australia's Melbourne to close retail

Australia's Melbourne to close retail

Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne already under night curfew announced fresh restrictions on industries on Monday, including retail and construction, as it steps up desperate efforts to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]] [Video]

[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:55Published
Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown

Sweeping new coronavirus restrictions were imposed from Sunday night, after a disaster was declared in the virus-hit Australian state.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:55Published

Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria records 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

Most Melbourne retail businesses to close as Victoria announces 429 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths

 There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.
SBS

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

Australia’s Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New...
WorldNews - Published

Asia Today: Australian outbreak attributed to sick workers

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state on Monday posted a new daily...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Asia Today: 723 cases in Australia, closures in Vietnam

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria will make masks compulsory...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

johantanto

Johan & Partners RT @jakpost: Australia's Melbourne to close retail, scale back other industries until mid Sept #jakpost https://t.co/PexwQCWSxb 1 minute ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @newscomauHQ: Almost all retail businesses will close in an unprecedented move to divide workers into three categories as part of "heart… 7 minutes ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au Almost all retail businesses will close in an unprecedented move to divide workers into three categories as part of… https://t.co/vA4TpkEGyP 7 minutes ago

TroubledDays

Glenn H. Thompson RT @DailySabah: Australia’s 2nd largest city Melbourne to close retail, other industries after curfew implemented to prevent further spread… 8 minutes ago

DriverHiro

TruckDriverHiro From Wednesday night, Melbourne will close retail, some manufacturing and administrative businesses as part of a si… https://t.co/p1TAWSrwrS 19 minutes ago

israelstag

Israel Stagman "Australia's Melbourne to Close Retail, Scale Back Other Industries Until Mid September" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/OQnEuzEyMw 48 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Australia’s 2nd largest city Melbourne to close retail, other industries after curfew implemented to prevent furthe… https://t.co/W3Zxv7DfM9 52 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Australia’s Melbourne to close retail, scale back other industries until mid September https://t.co/FvNFwgpZ6J https://t.co/6vfW8jRo3Z 55 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Twins Giggling While Munching on Tomatoes [Video]

Twins Giggling While Munching on Tomatoes

Occurred on July, 2020 / Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Info From Licensor: These are my twin daughters Amira and Dalia who broke into the grocery shopping bag and started chowing down on a couple of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:19Published
Man on Scooter Trying to Evade Police [Video]

Man on Scooter Trying to Evade Police

Occurred on July 12, 2020 / Melbourne, Australia Info: A man on a scooter didn't want to get pulled over.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:26Published
Stair Slide Fail [Video]

Stair Slide Fail

Occurred on October 2016 / Geelong, Melbourne, Australia Info from Licensor: I thought that I could slide down carpet stairs on a cushion, but totally didn't take friction into consideration and the..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:15Published