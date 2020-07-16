Australia's Melbourne to close retail
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:06s - Published
2 minutes ago
Australia's Melbourne to close retail
Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne already under night curfew announced fresh restrictions on industries on Monday, including retail and construction, as it steps up desperate efforts to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus.
Libby Hogan reports.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New...
WorldNews - Published
1 day ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state on Monday posted a new daily...
Seattle Times - Published
1 week ago Also reported by •
SeattlePI.com
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria will make masks compulsory...
Seattle Times - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Twins Giggling While Munching on Tomatoes Occurred on July, 2020 / Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Info From Licensor: These are my twin daughters Amira and Dalia who broke into the grocery shopping bag and started chowing down on a couple of.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:19 Published 6 days ago
Man on Scooter Trying to Evade Police Occurred on July 12, 2020 / Melbourne, Australia Info: A man on a scooter didn't want to get pulled over. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago
Stair Slide Fail Occurred on October 2016 / Geelong, Melbourne, Australia Info from Licensor: I thought that I could slide down carpet stairs on a cushion, but totally didn't take friction into consideration and the.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:15 Published 3 weeks ago