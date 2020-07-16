Australia's Melbourne to close retail

Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne already under night curfew announced fresh restrictions on industries on Monday, including retail and construction, as it steps up desperate efforts to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus.

There has been 429 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths in Victoria.

