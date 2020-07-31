Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

A Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on August 03. Malla surrendered on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on her sister's appeal. Malla was a Naxal deputy commander and was involved in several incidents in which police personnel lost their lives. While speaking to media, Dantewada SP, Dr Abhishek Pallav said, "Malla was a Naxal deputy commander. He was involved in several incidents in which police personnel lost their lives."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra vacated her official Lodhi Estate bungalow on Thursday. Priyanka handed over the possession to CPWD on Thursday. An official statement issued by the Congress said Priyanka Gandhi handed over the possession of her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow, "previously allotted to her on security grounds", to the CPWD. "She will be residing in a temporary accommodation until a more permanent accommodation in Delhi rented by her is ready for use," an official communication from the Congress party said. Earlier in the day, a team of central PWD officials visited her house and took the keys of the Lodhi Estate bungalow. Centre had cancelled Priyanka’s New Delhi accommodation at Lodhi Estate. The Ministry of Urban Development issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi on July 1, asking her to vacate the Lodhi Estate bungalow before August 1, as she was no longer eligible for it after her security cover was downgraded last year. Priyanka had earlier this month cleared her pending dues. The said house has since been allotted to BJP's media department in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni. Priyanka was allotted the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow in New Delhi in 1997.
A huge language war has erupted over the Modi government's New Education Policy 2020. The AIADMK and the DMK have raised the red flag over the three language policy in the NEP. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami has said that Tamil Nadu will not implement the 3 language policy and will stick to the dual language policy. He also called the three language formula painful and saddening and urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the three language formula. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin also attacked the Modi government over the issue. He also slammed PM Modi's assertion that the NPE would ensure education is provided to all sections of society. Stalin said that the NPE would result in education becoming a privilege of the select few in the next 10 years. Though the three-language policy gives powers to states to decide on what that language would be taught, political parties in Tamil Nadu see this as a tacit attempt by the centre to impose Hindi. Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the Centre does not wish to impose any language on any state. Watch the full video for all the details.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19. Junior Chidambaram experiencing mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Earlier on August 02, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus
Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, welcomed their first child on July 30. The Indian cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya announced the news on Instagram. "We are blessed with our baby boy," he wrote. Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. Cricket fraternity also congratulated the couple on various social media platforms. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane among others wished Pandya and Natasa on becoming parents. On May 31, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Pandya on his instagram handle. Pandya got engaged to the Serbian actor on January 1 in Dubai.
Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks on August 03 to raise awareness about COVID-19. Santosh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "We have planned to distribute around 7-8 lakh masks...
In a bid to boycott Chinese goods and to become 'Aatmanirbhar', florists in Lucknow decided to make rakhis using flowers. Florists received an order of over 200 rakhis ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Raksha..
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, young daughters and sisters from northeastern states on August 02 tied rakhi to jawans who serve in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was an expression of their..