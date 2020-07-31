Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes

India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

PM Modi thanked Lata and Amritanandmayi on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended warm greetings to the countrymen.

President Kovind celebrared Raksha Bandhan on Monday along with nurses.

Home Minister Amit Shah wished people on the occasion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter and shared message for each other.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note on sibling bond.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also extended wishes.

Meanwhile, a florist in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow made eco-friendly rakhis.

In Moradabad, students tied rakhis to trees and prayed for their long life.