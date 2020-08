Green Activists Fight to Keep BLM Mural Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:13s - Published 2 minutes ago Greenwood activists fight to keep mural. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Statement, its not just atrend, its a statement aboutjustice and equalityWE START AT 5:30 WITH ASTORY MAKING NATIONALHEADLINES, RIGHTHERE IN TULSA...IT'S A BATTLE IN WHAT WASFORMERLY KNOWN AS BLACK WALLSTREET -- OVER THIS --A BLACK LIVES MATTER MURALPAINTED ON GREENWOODAVENUE... THE TULSA CITYCOUNCIL HAS DECIDED TOREMOVE THE ART -- AFTERCITY ATTORNEY DAVID O'MELIAARGUED -- STREET PAINTINGSARE FOR SAFETY REASONSONLY...HE ALSO SAID WHILE HE'S NOTAGAINST BLACK LIVES MATTER-- LEAVING THE ART SETS APRECEDENT FOR ANYONE TOFOLLOW SUIT...TWO WORKS FOR YOU'S TATIANNATAYLOR IS LIVE IN THEGREENWOOD DISTRICT THISMORNING -- WITH MORE ON WHYADVOCATES SAY -- THE HISTORYBEHIND GREENWOOD MAKES THISART DIFFERENT... GOODMORNING TATIANNA...AND HAPPENING TODAY -- AHUGE MOMENT FOR GREEN





You Might Like

Tweets about this Sophie Akoessiwa YOYO RT @ForestWatchGh: Congrats to @tv3gh's Kofi Adu Domfeh on being honoured with @algore’s climate reality leader green ring. Your commitment… 3 days ago Rogier Brussee The real reason many green activists keep vehemently opposing nuclear energy despite the fact that nuclear reactors… https://t.co/Z7oTukU1hJ 4 days ago Forest Watch Ghana Congrats to @tv3gh's Kofi Adu Domfeh on being honoured with @algore’s climate reality leader green ring. Your commi… https://t.co/3frrlHJVdu 4 days ago