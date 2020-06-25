Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melanie C says The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Melanie C says The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion

Melanie C says The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion

The Spice Girls are "constantly" talking about going on tour, according to Melanie C.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cla_Spice

Cla Spice RT @BANGShowbiz: Melanie C says The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion #MelC #MelB #VictoriaBeckham #EmmaBunton #GeriHorn… 4 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Melanie C says The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion #MelC #MelB #VictoriaBeckham #EmmaBunton… https://t.co/E8qNbAErtA 13 minutes ago

Cla_Spice

Cla Spice RT @MSNSouthAfrica: The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion, says Melanie C https://t.co/zzI63HdgSY 2 hours ago

johnnydriscoll

Johnny Driscoll The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion, says Melanie C https://t.co/UNNv3RLK12 13 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion, says Melanie C - Melanie C says the Spice Girls are "consta… https://t.co/0O10h57MYo 15 hours ago

SWAGGTV6

SWAGG TV (POWER TO THE YOUTH) Spice Girls talking about a reunion https://t.co/bbJ1fThnJz 15 hours ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa The Spice Girls are constantly talking about a reunion, says Melanie C https://t.co/zzI63HdgSY 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prepare for some extra spice in your life: The Spice Girls are 'talking about' more shows [Video]

Prepare for some extra spice in your life: The Spice Girls are 'talking about' more shows

Mel C says the Spice Girls are "talking about" more reunion shows.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published
Spice Girls reunite with Victoria Beckham for socially-distanced walk in the woods [Video]

Spice Girls reunite with Victoria Beckham for socially-distanced walk in the woods

The Spice Girls reunited with Victoria Beckham last week to enjoy a post-lockdown walk in the woods.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Spice Girls to tour the world in 2021? [Video]

Spice Girls to tour the world in 2021?

The Spice Girls are reportedly planning to tour the US, Australia and Europe next year.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published