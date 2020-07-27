People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways

Muslim man from Raipur on 800 km journey to Ayodhya



As the entire nation is eagerly waiting for 5th August to witness the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of Lord Ram's temple at his birthplace Ayodhya, one man from Raipur has decided to travel 800 kms to be a part of this auspicious ceremony. Despite being a Muslim, Faiz Khan is an adamant believer of Lord Ram and it is his faith in him that gave him the courage to make this decision. Faiz started his journey from Chandkuri village of Chhattisgarh on 23rd of July and his goal is to reach Ayodhya before the ceremony on the 5th of August. Along with him, Faiz is carrying the soil of Chandkuri village for the foundation laying ceremony at Ayodhya. Chandkuri is said to be the birthplace of Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram and thus it is home to lord Ram's maternal grandparents. Faiz feels it is important to mix the soil of the birthplace of Ram's mother in order to seek blessings from the lord before the construction of the magnificent temple. Apart from his family and friends, almost everyone is applauding this step of Faiz and is alos helping him in possible ways to reach Ayodhya on time. Right now Faiz has reached Anuppur district is Madhya Pradesh which is approx 300 kms away from Raipur, the place from where he started his journey. Examples like Faiz are an inspiration for all and are playing a significant role in maintaining communal harmony and strengthening the secular bond of the nation.

