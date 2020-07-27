People across country celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique ways

Global  
 

People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways.

Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion.

'Festivals have no religion,' this was quiet evident when Muslim women in Kanpur tied Rakhi to Hindu brothers.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people in Amritsar preferred to tie 'mauli' instead of Rakhi and made sweets at home instead of buying it from shops.

They also tied masks on each other's face.

In the national capital, people maintained social distancing norms while purchasing rakhi and sweets.

