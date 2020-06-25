COVID-19: Parts of country observes movement restriction

Some cities of the country are witnessing weekend lockdowns and brief shutdowns in view of rising cases of coronavirus.

Streets in Chennai on August 02 wore a deserted look as the state observes lockdown till August 31.

Started from July 25, Bhopal is observing 10-day complete lockdown.

People remained indoors and shops were closed ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines till August 5.

The Union territory on August 02 recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths taking the toll of total cases to 20, 972.