COVID-19: Parts of country observes movement restriction

Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India
Will go for Ramlala's darshan after PM, others leave: Uma Bharti"I will leave Bhopal today and on the way I might come in contact with a coronavirus infected person. Taking this into account, I will keep a distance from the..
IndiaTimes
'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolationThe 80-year-old Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the COVID-19 infection is mild.
DNA
Mystery of Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander, Pragyan rover spotted? Techie awaits ISRO, NASA nod on debris lost in spaceAs Chandrayaan-2's mystery continues even after a year post its launch, Shanmuga Subramanian, a Chennai-based techie and space enthusiast, has come up with his..
DNA
Raksha Bandhan Annual ritual originating from the Indian Subcontinent
I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother: Priyanka GandhiExtending warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she..
IndiaTimes
Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on his sister's appeal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Lata Mangeshkar wishes PM Narendra Modi on Raksha BandhanSinger Lata Mangeshkar on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The legendary singer tweeted a video featuring videos of..
IndiaTimes
On occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks to raise COVID-19 awarenessA total of 12 lakh masks would be distributed in the entire district covering houses, market places, petrol pumps, sweet shops, squares, and other places by the..
DNA
