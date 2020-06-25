Global  
 

COVID-19: Parts of country observes movement restriction
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:22s - Published
COVID-19: Parts of country observes movement restriction



Some cities of the country are witnessing weekend lockdowns and brief shutdowns in view of rising cases of coronavirus.

Streets in Chennai on August 02 wore a deserted look as the state observes lockdown till August 31.

Started from July 25, Bhopal is observing 10-day complete lockdown.

People remained indoors and shops were closed ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines till August 5.

The Union territory on August 02 recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths taking the toll of total cases to 20, 972.

Bhopal Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India

Will go for Ramlala's darshan after PM, others leave: Uma Bharti

 "I will leave Bhopal today and on the way I might come in contact with a coronavirus infected person. Taking this into account, I will keep a distance from the..
IndiaTimes
'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan [Video]

'Ram Rajya' will come to India under PM Modi's leadership: CM Chouhan

While speaking to media in Bhopal on August 03, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on construction of Ram Temple. He said, "I have a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership." "I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of August 4, 5 to express their happiness," MP CM added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare [Video]

Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare

BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

Chennai Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolation

 The 80-year-old Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the COVID-19 infection is mild.
DNA

Mystery of Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander, Pragyan rover spotted? Techie awaits ISRO, NASA nod on debris lost in space

 As Chandrayaan-2's mystery continues even after a year post its launch, Shanmuga Subramanian, a Chennai-based techie and space enthusiast, has come up with his..
DNA

Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan Annual ritual originating from the Indian Subcontinent

I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother: Priyanka Gandhi

 Extending warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she..
IndiaTimes
Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on his sister's appeal [Video]

Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on his sister's appeal

A Naxal carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on August 03. Malla surrendered on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on her sister's appeal. Malla was a Naxal deputy commander and was involved in several incidents in which police personnel lost their lives. While speaking to media, Dantewada SP, Dr Abhishek Pallav said, "Malla was a Naxal deputy commander. He was involved in several incidents in which police personnel lost their lives."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Lata Mangeshkar wishes PM Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan

 Singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The legendary singer tweeted a video featuring videos of..
IndiaTimes

On occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Raigarh Police to distribute over 7 lakh masks to raise COVID-19 awareness

 A total of 12 lakh masks would be distributed in the entire district covering houses, market places, petrol pumps, sweet shops, squares, and other places by the..
DNA

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening [Video]

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening

As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Surge Of COVID-19 Cases In Parts Of Country Prompts New Jersey To Issue Travel Restriction [Video]

Surge Of COVID-19 Cases In Parts Of Country Prompts New Jersey To Issue Travel Restriction

Eyewitness News at 5:00 a.m.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:48Published