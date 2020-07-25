NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
K-Dogg: BLM march held after Bristol race attackOrganisers say they wanted to show support for K-Dogg - the victim of an attack involving a car.
BBC News
NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19,..
WorldNews
Black Lives Matter activists hold NYC rallyDozens of activists from the Black Lives Matter movement held a rally outside Trump Tower in New York on Friday to call for police reform and transparency in..
USATODAY.com
Polk Museum of Art looking for artists of all ages, talents for 'Hindsight 2020' online exhibition
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:31Published
Utah Jazz Professional basketball team based in Salt Lake City, Utah
NBA season restarts with a nod to Black Lives Matter and 2 games that went down to the wire(CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers took their game down to the wire on Thursday -- just like the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans did..
WorldNews
New Orleans Pelicans American professional basketball team based in New Orleans, Louisiana
Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumesIn a bit of symmetry, Rudy Gobert scored the first and last points in Utah's win, months after his positive COVID-19 test led the NBA to shut down.
USATODAY.com
Zion Williamson says he's a 'hooper,' can play full game vs. Jazz, but Pelicans call him game-time decisionZion Williamson says he's a "hooper" and can play entire game vs. Jazz, but after his lengthy absence, Pelicans are calling him a game-time decision.
USATODAY.com
Zion Williamson practicing, could play in Pelicans’ openerZion Williamson returned to New Orleans Pelicans practice for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday night and coach Alvin Gentry said the NBA’s top..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources