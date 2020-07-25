Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:22s - Published
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season

"Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

K-Dogg: BLM march held after Bristol race attack

 Organisers say they wanted to show support for K-Dogg - the victim of an attack involving a car.
BBC News

NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)

 Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19,..
WorldNews

Black Lives Matter activists hold NYC rally

 Dozens of activists from the Black Lives Matter movement held a rally outside Trump Tower in New York on Friday to call for police reform and transparency in..
USATODAY.com
Polk Museum of Art looking for artists of all ages, talents for 'Hindsight 2020' online exhibition [Video]

Polk Museum of Art looking for artists of all ages, talents for 'Hindsight 2020' online exhibition

Local artists of all ages and talents needed for Polk Museum of Art's new "Hindsight 2020" online exhibition, which will focus on the pandemic, Black Lives Matter, social justice and more. Story: https://bit.ly/2PblCcL

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published

Utah Jazz Utah Jazz Professional basketball team based in Salt Lake City, Utah

NBA season restarts with a nod to Black Lives Matter and 2 games that went down to the wire

 (CNN)The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers took their game down to the wire on Thursday -- just like the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans did..
WorldNews

New Orleans Pelicans New Orleans Pelicans American professional basketball team based in New Orleans, Louisiana

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumes

 In a bit of symmetry, Rudy Gobert scored the first and last points in Utah's win, months after his positive COVID-19 test led the NBA to shut down.
USATODAY.com

Zion Williamson says he's a 'hooper,' can play full game vs. Jazz, but Pelicans call him game-time decision

 Zion Williamson says he's a "hooper" and can play entire game vs. Jazz, but after his lengthy absence, Pelicans are calling him a game-time decision.
USATODAY.com

Zion Williamson practicing, could play in Pelicans’ opener

 Zion Williamson returned to New Orleans Pelicans practice for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday night and coach Alvin Gentry said the NBA’s top..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jon Batiste Kicks Off the NBA Season With Powerful Twist on the National Anthem

Jon Batiste kicked off the NBA season on Thursday evening (July 30) with a new, more inclusive...
Billboard.com - Published

Two WNBA Teams Walk Off Opening Game Court Together During National Anthem in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests

Two WNBA Teams Walk Off Opening Game Court Together During National Anthem in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests Two competing WNBA teams walked off the court during the national anthem at their season-opener, in...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon grand finale: All you need to know [Video]

PM Modi to address Smart India Hackathon grand finale: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the grand finale of the Smart India hackathon 2020. The PM will interact with the participating students via video conference at 7 pm on 1st of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Shanice's Rendition of the National Anthem Will Give You Chills [Video]

Shanice's Rendition of the National Anthem Will Give You Chills

Shanice kicks of a basketball for the famous Harlem Globetrotters with a chill-indcunig rendition of the National Anthem.

Credit: Flex & Shanice     Duration: 02:23Published
Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo [Video]

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant." Dre's history with the word goes back to a 2017 HBO documentary about..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published