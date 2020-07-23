Global  
 

Famous Department Store Lord & Taylor Files for Chapter 11
One of the country’s oldest department stores becomes another victim of the coronavirus economic fallout as Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

