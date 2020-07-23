Famous Department Store Lord & Taylor Files for Chapter 11
One of the country’s oldest department stores becomes another victim of the coronavirus economic fallout as Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Lord & Taylor: BankruptcyNew York (CNN Business) Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coroanvirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11. The company filed for..
Ann Taylor Parent Company Files For BankruptcyAscena Retail Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is planning to close some stores. Its portfolio brands include Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant. Coronavirus-related store closures..