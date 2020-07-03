Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has announced extra cash for the recruitment of teachers andto help schools reopen after she confirmed pupils will return to classes full-time next month. The First Minister revealed the additional funding as the EISteaching union said both teachers and parents will be "understandably nervousabout a return to the classroom".
Some cancer patients face a “cliff edge” of choosing between their health andfinances as the shielding programme draws to a close, a charity has warned.Macmillan Cancer Support said that the shielding programme, whereby peopleclassed as clinically extremely vulnerable to the risks of Covid-19 have beenasked to take extra measures to protect themselves, has been a “vitallifeline”. But the programme, which will be “paused” from August 1 in England,Scotland, Northern Ireland, and on August 16 in Wales, will see many peopleforced to return to work. A survey conducted by Macmillan Cancer Support, andshared with the PA news agency, found that many cancer patients were fearfulof returning to workplaces, with 42% saying they feel it is currently unsafefor them to work outside of their home.
Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.
Youth sports including football and rugby can begin again, though the rules allowing physical contact will only apply to “field bubbles” on the pitches themselves. Organised contact sports for those aged 17 and under can resume from Monday, as part of the third phase of Scotland’s easing of lockdown restrictions. Official guidance from the Scottish Government says that outwith the “field bubbles”, normal physical distancing rules still apply. National clinical director Jason Leitch said clubs and community groups will also have to follow guidelines from professional associations and appoint a “Covid officer” responsible for hygiene measures.
The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine restrictions for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany will be lifted from July 10.But speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon criticised the “shifting sands” of the UK policy and a lack of consultation.
