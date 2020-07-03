Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.