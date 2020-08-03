This 1945 magazine's sexist advice for women is truly a sight to behold

The antiquated passages from this particular edition of “Beautify Your Figure” magazine were shared on TikTok by user oldiesgoldie on July 17.“The first tip is to share his hobbies and interests,” oldiesgoldie narrates, panning over photos of women playing golf and holding rifles.“The next tip says, ‘Be sure you pass the breakfast table test — he may be comparing you with the slick chicks he works with at the office,'” she continues.“It then says, ‘Be his best playmate, but remember, you’re a female, so keep yourself intriguing and seductive'”.The next one cautions women to be cognizant of their own laughter.“A woman’s life is lovely when it comes off right,” oldiesgoldie reads.

“A horse laugh is best left to the ponies”.The article also tells women to be wary of the way they carry themselves, lest they ruin their marriage with, gasp, the way they walk.Naturally, the absurd advice is being roasted on TikTok, where users cannot believe there was ever a time it was considered fit to print.“Change everything about yourself until you’ve fit every expectation he has,” one user wrote