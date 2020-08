Shannon Sharpe: Despite Lakers' poor shooting, I'm not concerned with loss to Raptors

While Kawhi & the Clippers dismantled the Pelicans on Saturday afternoon, LeBron and the Lakers fell to the Raptors later that night 107-92.

Kyle Lowry dropped 33 points in Torontoโ€™s bubble debut, while Los Angelesshot a season-low 35% from the field.

LeBron scored 20 points, but Anthony Davis only had 14 after scoring 34 against the Clippers on Thursday.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe isn't concerned about the Lakers' loss to the Toronto Raptors.