Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s
Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Tests Positive for COVID-19 On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed that their head coach, Doug Pederson, had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the team the 52-year-old is asymptomatic and currently “doing well.” The Eagles also assured fans that “all protocols” established by the NFL were being followed.

Philadelphia Eagles, via Twitter Pederson is the second NFL head coach know to test positive for COVID-19, but the first to do so in-season.

Just earlier this week, Pederson said he felt “extremely safe” reentering the NFL work environment.

Doug Pederson, via ESPN

