Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Speaks With Media Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the...



Tweets about this DanYe RT @BleedingGreen: Duce Staley set to lead the Eagles in Doug Pederson’s absence https://t.co/8UPWSCBJxP 4 minutes ago Mary Cortez RT @cnnbrk: Doug Pederson, the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has tested positive for Covid-19, the team said in a statement https:… 8 minutes ago MikeT Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/dt49gQBhv4 31 minutes ago The Eagles Nest Podcast Lots a news in the pass week. @NHLFlyers won their First game of the playoffs over the Bruins 4-1 @Eagles head coac… https://t.co/fwBRmpoXhe 45 minutes ago Tom Colt The Philadelphia Eagles have announced that head coach Doug Pederson has the coronavirus. Unfortunately, Pederson… https://t.co/tuYsj4KdNb 46 minutes ago CherokeeNative RT @thedailybeast: Just last week, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he felt “extremely safe” at the team’s training facili… 57 minutes ago mama @SteveDeaceShow Off topic, I had no idea Doug Pederson was head coach of the Eagles lol. 57 minutes ago [email protected] RT @Sports_Spectrum: "When he mentioned God and his love for his family, and his love for the game, and his love for God, that really hit m… 58 minutes ago