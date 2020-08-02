James Corden May Reportedly Replace Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden May Reportedly Replace Ellen DeGeneres In July, former and current employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward alleging that the show is riddled with favoritism, microaggressions and racism.

As a result, many have called for DeGeneres to be replaced as host of the daytime talk show slot.

According to NBC insiders, "James Corden was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long term before any of this came to light." NBC Insider, via 'The Sun' NBC Insider, via 'The Sun' DeGeneres released a statement addressing the allegations.

Ellen DeGeneres, via statement