James Corden May Reportedly
Replace Ellen DeGeneres In July, former and current employees of
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward alleging
that the show is riddled with favoritism,
microaggressions and racism.
As a result, many have called for
DeGeneres to be replaced as host
of the daytime talk show slot.
According to NBC insiders, "James Corden
was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long
term before any of this came to light." NBC Insider, via 'The Sun' NBC Insider, via 'The Sun' DeGeneres released a statement addressing the allegations.
Ellen DeGeneres, via statement