TikTok Would Help Microsoft 'Give Facebook a Run For Its Money,' Cramer Says Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago TikTok Would Help Microsoft 'Give Facebook a Run For Its Money,' Cramer Says Jim Cramer breaks down his thoughts on the possible purchase of TikTok by Microsoft and what the move would mean for big tech. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this