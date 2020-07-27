Pops and Flops: ADT, Apple, and Carnival Stock Performances
Shares for ADT surge on news of Google's $450 million investment in the company.
Apple is also in line for good news as its share prices tick up following a 'blowout' earnings report last week.
Carnival shares flopped on news of canceled itineraries for its cruises amid the coronavirus pandemic.
