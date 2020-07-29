Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Social media users are divided over Kim Kardashian’s chocolate hack
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Social media users are divided over Kim Kardashian’s chocolate hack

Social media users are divided over Kim Kardashian’s chocolate hack

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters love giving out cooking tips and recipes online.Back in November, Kim Kardashian shared the “strange” way she enjoys eating M&Ms.“Put them on a plate then in the microwave for 30 seconds and it will change your life!” Kim told a fan on Twitter .“Melted on the inside and crunch on the outside”.Though Kim’s chocolate hack is now several months old, TikTok users are only now discovering — and sharing — it.Once again, people are divided about Kim’s unusual chocolate-eating technique.“I love doing thisss it’s SO GOOD,” one person noted.“Frozen > melted,” another user added

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App [Video]

Microsoft Targets TikTok Purchase by Sept. 15 After Trump Administration Threatens Ban on Popular App

Microsoft is in talks not only with TikTok on buying it, but also the Trump administration which is seeking to ban the popular video app in the U.S. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Twitter Reveals High-Profile Hack Started With Phone Calls [Video]

Twitter Reveals High-Profile Hack Started With Phone Calls

That much publicized hack of prominent Twitter accounts with a link to a Bitcoin scam, appears to have started with phone calls. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Kylie Jenner has her own avocado toast recipe, and of course Twitter is losing it [Video]

Kylie Jenner has her own avocado toast recipe, and of course Twitter is losing it

Jenner posted her “unconventional” recipe to Instagram on July 27, and of course, her fans had plenty of strong feelings.In her Instagram Stories, Jenner shared her full ingredients list. Most were..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published